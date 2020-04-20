Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after buying an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

