SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $153,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

GLD traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

