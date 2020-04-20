SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lucas Capital Management

Lucas Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.8% of Lucas Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lucas Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

