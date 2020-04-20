SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 5.5% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

