Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.75 million.Stars Group also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.63-0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSG. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of TSG opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36. Stars Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.