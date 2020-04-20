Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.63-0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-735 million.Stars Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stars Group from $24.50 to $21.10 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Stars Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ TSG opened at $25.29 on Monday. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

