Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Holdings Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises about 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.15% of Stericycle worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Stericycle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Stericycle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,374,000 after purchasing an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stericycle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 556,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

