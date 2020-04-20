SunTrust Banks Trims Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Target Price to $102.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.09.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

In related news, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.