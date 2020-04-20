SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 790,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 566,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. 3,801,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,585. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

