Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.98. 5,325,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,211. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

