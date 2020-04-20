ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,336.74 or 0.19372716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $115.88 million and approximately $14,807.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.02687823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00221426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.