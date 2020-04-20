TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $393,060.92 and approximately $5.13 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.02430926 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00302002 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com .

TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

