Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,731,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,471,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,778,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $2.17 on Monday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 877,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,644. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

