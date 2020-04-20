Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,016,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,859. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

