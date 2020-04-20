Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 810 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 181.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total transaction of $264,134.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded down $5.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.68. 1,281,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,749. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.23. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.