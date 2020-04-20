Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. 9,916,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

