Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.82. 4,060,653 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.