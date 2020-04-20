Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $520,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 11,016,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,899,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

