Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

DHR traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.83. 2,675,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

