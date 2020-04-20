Tranquility Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,711 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,969,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after acquiring an additional 254,778 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,590,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 470,538 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 894,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,268,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 424,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,888. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.06.

