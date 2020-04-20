Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,515 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $11,161,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $45.22. 541,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

