Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.88.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.07. 896,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.64. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

