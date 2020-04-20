Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.65. 333,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.