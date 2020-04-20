Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038,620 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73.

