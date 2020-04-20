Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

MA traded down $8.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.73. 6,036,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.36 and its 200 day moving average is $287.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

