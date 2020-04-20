Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.18 million.Tronox also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.26 EPS.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $903.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

