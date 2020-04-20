Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Position Reduced by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Trustmark by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,603. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

