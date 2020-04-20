U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,341,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

