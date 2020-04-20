U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.25. 10,341,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.