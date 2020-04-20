VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.6% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 483,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,499. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71.

