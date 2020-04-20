Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000.

VIG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,068. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

