Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $92.58. 1,597,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.