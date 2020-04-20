Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.82. 5,412,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.