VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Position Raised by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,579 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of VF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE:VFC traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $55.83. 1,700,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,111. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

