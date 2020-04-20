Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Trimmed by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 52.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.22.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.