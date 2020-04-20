Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,125,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

