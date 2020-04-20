WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 4.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $1.79 on Monday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

