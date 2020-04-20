WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after purchasing an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.01. 33,436,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,704,666. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

