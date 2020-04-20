WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 5.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.10. 11,140,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

