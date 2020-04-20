WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 767.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 301,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.40. 4,672,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.55. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

