Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after buying an additional 5,313,937 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.61. 4,144,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

