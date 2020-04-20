Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,924,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,627,574. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.