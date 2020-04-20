Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $159.70. 10,681,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,282,234. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

