Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. cut its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

AMGN traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.60. 2,824,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

