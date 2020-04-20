Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 643,949 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74.

