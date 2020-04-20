Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,884 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.68. 17,444,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,203,251. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

