Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,003. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.56.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.