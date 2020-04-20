Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.80. Generac reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 417,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. Generac has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,950. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

