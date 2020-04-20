Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $11.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.65 billion to $11.97 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $10.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.15 billion to $49.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.06 billion to $53.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Argus lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. 11,140,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,261,352. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

