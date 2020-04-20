Zacks: Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce sales of $30.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $53.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $150.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.85 million to $340.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $100.56 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $153.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 37,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 32,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 3,247,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,735. The stock has a market cap of $882.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.33.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

